McHale’s Pub Set To Open in Charlotte’s NoDa After $450K Makeover

A fresh Irish pub opens July 25 in NoDa, taking over the old Roy's Kitchen spot at 3112 N. Davidson St. The owners spent $450,000 to transform the space.

Brendan Kuhlkin and Kyle Kennedy chose this spot for their pub after months of searching. The building sat quiet since Roy's closed its doors last spring.

Passersby stop daily to watch workers put the final touches on the space. The massive investment shows in every detail, from the hand-carved bar to the gleaming tap system.

This opening fits into bigger shifts in NoDa. The City Council just changed street vendor rules, which has brought new life to the district's streets.

Sitting in the arts district's core, McHale's picked a prime spot. Visitors can stroll over from art galleries, music venues, and nearby homes.

The building's past includes stints as different bars and eateries. Now, after its biggest upgrade yet, it starts a new phase. No other NoDa business has put this much into renovations this year.

Word spreads fast in this tight-knit area. Construction noise draws neighbors who peek through windows, while social media buzzes with opening day plans.