Win a Luxury All-Included Getaway to Sandals Resorts!

Featuring the Stunning Sandals Grenada

K 104.7 and Sandals Resorts are giving you the chance to get closer to the Caribbean with an unforgettable adults-only, all-included escape!

One lucky winner will receive a 4-day/3-night vacation for two to any Sandals Resort in Grenada, Jamaica, or The Bahamas, including roundtrip airfare. But if you’re looking for a resort that checks every box? Sandals Grenada might just be the one.

📍 Just minutes from the airport, Sandals Grenada sits along the island’s famous Pink Gin Beach - where four distinct villages, 10 gourmet restaurants, and breathtaking views come together in one incredible destination.

✨ Highlights include:

SkyPool Suites and private plunge pools

10 world-class dining experiences, including Butch’s Chophouse

Unlimited premium drinks, scuba diving, and beach parties

Island adventures, spa days, and 24-hour room service in select suites

Whether you're toasting the sunset or snorkeling a shipwreck, you'll feel the warmth, the magic, and the soul of the Caribbean from the moment you arrive.

💻 For more details, visit sandals.com

