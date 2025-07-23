Sandals Summer Slipaway: Win an All-Inclusive Caribbean Getaway to Sandals Resorts!

Featuring the Stunning Sandals Grenada
K 104.7 and Sandals Resorts are giving you the chance to get closer to the Caribbean with an unforgettable adults-only, all-inclusive escape!
One lucky winner will receive a 4-day/3-night vacation for two to any Sandals Resort in Grenada, Jamaica, or The Bahamas, including roundtrip airfare. But if you’re looking for a resort that checks every box? Sandals Grenada might just be the one.
📍 Just minutes from the airport, Sandals Grenada sits along the island’s famous Pink Gin Beach - where four distinct villages, 10 gourmet restaurants, and breathtaking views come together in one incredible destination.
✨ Highlights include:
- SkyPool Suites and private plunge pools
- 10 world-class dining experiences, including Butch’s Chophouse
- Unlimited premium drinks, scuba diving, and beach parties
- Island adventures, spa days, and 24-hour room service in select suites
Whether you're toasting the sunset or snorkeling a shipwreck, you'll feel the warmth, the magic, and the soul of the Caribbean from the moment you arrive.
💻 For more details, visit sandals.com
