Davidson Gives Green Light to Wine Bar Plan for Historic Main Street Home

Town officials backed a fresh vision for the old Luise Sloan House. The Historic Sloan House LLC won approval with its $908,650 bid to turn the Main Street building into a wine bar.

Built in 1900, this Queen Anne gem sits by the public safety building. The town has owned it since 1989. The structure adds to the charm of Davidson's National Register Historic District.

"This is activating the inside and outside, and connecting the heart of downtown and South Main. It's that missing piece," said Autumn Rierson-Michael, according to Queen City News.

The wine bar beat out two other ideas, an inn and a violin shop. Plans show tables inside, plus spots to eat in the front yard and on a new back deck. The site will join the Main Street Social District, adding life to the area.

David Sitton of The Historic Sloan House LLC wrote to town officials: "This project represents an opportunity to maintain the architectural and cultural continuity of Main Street while introducing a new use that can hopefully contribute to its daily rhythm and vitality."

Work on the small 0.16-acre site will keep the building safe from future teardowns. While guests can use the main floor, the upstairs stays private. The changes mix old-world charm with new purpose.

Lindsay Laird, the senior planner, showed what's possible to the Board of Commissioners on Monday. Next comes their vote to let the town manager start the sale process.