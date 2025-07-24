Mecklenburg County Finds 444 People Sleeping on Streets

Street counts in Mecklenburg County spotted 444 people without shelter in 2025. This marks a jump of 60 from last year's tally. Black, African American, and African residents make up nearly 60% of those who sleep outdoors.

One winter night's count showed white individuals at 31%, with Hispanic residents at 3%. Workers found people in cars, near bus stops, and tucked away in woods across the area.

"Years and years of systematic racism that has impacted the outcomes of that particular racial group," said Mary Ann Priester, the county's housing and homelessness data coordinator, according to WFAE. "So, lack of access to wealth, policies that serve to oppress."

Studies show why many skip shelters. Some can't bring their pets inside. Others worry about tight spaces and safety risks in packed buildings. These concerns push people toward outdoor spots.

Past trauma adds extra barriers. Jessica Lefkowitz from Hearts for the Invisible points out: "They suffer from mental illness or may have been impacted through the criminal justice system and have significant traumas that will make them less likely to want to engage in shelter resources."

Changes could bring more people indoors. More space between beds would help. So would smaller groups in shared spaces. Private areas rank high on the wish list for those who might use shelters.

The data guides the county's work to fix housing problems. With these facts, staff can build better plans to move people into stable homes.