NoDa Bizarre Market Coming Back to Charlotte With 75 Vendors, Young Artists

On Aug. 2, the NoDa Bizarre outdoor market will fill the Johnston YMCA lawn. From noon until dusk, shoppers can browse through stalls packed with unique creations.

This marks the return of the All Arts Market to the city's creative hub. Fresh faces join the mix: ten up-and-coming creators will showcase their work alongside established makers.

Visitors can watch art come to life through demos and hands-on activities. Inside the YMCA, Charlotte Studio Artists will run a silent auction spotlighting local talent.

Tunes will fill the air as bands take turns on stage. The main performance space sits right by the market stalls, creating a lively atmosphere.

No cost to attend. Hungry guests can grab bites from food trucks or sip drinks from local vendors throughout the day.

This gathering puts money directly into makers' pockets. Each booth offers one-of-a-kind pieces at different price points: perfect for any budget.

Art spills across the whole YMCA site. Some creators will set up outside on the grass, while others transform indoor spaces into mini-galleries.

Can't make it? Mark your calendar for Dec. 6. The market returns during NoDa Church's tree lighting fest: just in time for holiday shopping.

You'll find this creative hub in NoDa, where art galleries and music spots line the streets. The market adds another splash of creativity to this already colorful district.