Hulu Announces Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5

Hulu just dropped the news we've all been waiting for: Only Murders in the Building Season 5 officially has a release date! The beloved whodunit trio Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will return to solve more high-rise hijinks and questionable deaths.

The show is understandably in its fifth season now. After all, it did win the SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Earlier this year, Gomez surprised Martin and Short with their SAG Awards while on set since the two did not attend the ceremony.

Season 5 promises more mystery solving that’ll have you laughing, gasping, and rewinding every scene Short is in just to rewatch his comedic brilliance. Aside from the trio and the talented Meryl Streep, who is set to return this season, new cast members will also join. New additions include Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Jermaine Fowler, Beanie Feldstein, and Keegan-Michael Key, per Screen Rant. The roles of these new cast members have not yet been disclosed.

Zellweger and Waltz are known for their Oscar-winning roles, while Lerman is best remembered for his role as Percy Jackson in the film series and the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Fowler, on the other hand, is known for his comedic works in the sitcom Superior Donuts and rom-com Coming 2 America.

Feldstein, aside from being known as Jonah Hill’s sister, has already made a name for herself starring in films like Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Lady Bird, and Booksmart, for which she earned a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Comedy or Musical.

Key, best known for the sketch series Key & Peele, also had supporting roles in several movies, including Horrible Bosses 2, Pitch Perfect 2, and Wonka. He’s also provided voice work for The Lego Movie and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.