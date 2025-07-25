This Day in Rock History: July 25

July 25 is an eventful day in rock history. Noteworthy events include debut albums, style shifts, and memorable performances by artists such as Bob Dylan, Metallica, KISS, and others. These are some of the most important events that happened in the rock world on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date marks breakthrough moments for some legendary bands and new beginnings for others. These are the most historically relevant rock-related breakthroughs and milestones:

1969: English rock band Yes released their self-titled debut album. It's considered to be one of the first-ever progressive rock albums, with its complex harmonies and psychedelic sound influencing countless other bands.

English rock band Yes released their self-titled debut album. It's considered to be one of the first-ever progressive rock albums, with its complex harmonies and psychedelic sound influencing countless other bands. 1980: Australian band AC/DC released their album Back in Black. It was their first album with the new frontman, Brian Johnson, following the death of their original lead singer, Bon Scott, just a few months prior. The album was a phenomenal success and would go on to sell an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

Australian band AC/DC released their album Back in Black. It was their first album with the new frontman, Brian Johnson, following the death of their original lead singer, Bon Scott, just a few months prior. The album was a phenomenal success and would go on to sell an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. 1983: Metallica released their debut album, Kill 'Em All, after forming two years earlier. Despite not selling well initially due to the record label's financial struggles, it became a huge hit with fans and critics, providing a blueprint for all future generations of metal bands.

Metallica released their debut album, Kill 'Em All, after forming two years earlier. Despite not selling well initially due to the record label's financial struggles, it became a huge hit with fans and critics, providing a blueprint for all future generations of metal bands. 1985: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Eurythmics achieved their first and only U.K. No. 1 single, with the song "There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)." It was part of their second album, Be Yourself Tonight, and featured a harmonica solo by Stevie Wonder.

Notable Recordings and Performances

While rock is crafted in the studio, the real magic happens in front of live audiences. These are some of the most important and influential performances to occur on this day throughout rock history:

1965: Bob Dylan played at the Newport Folk Festival and performed with an electric band for the first time in his career. It's widely regarded as a pivotal moment in Dylan's career. Although it drew a mixed reception at the time, it can be considered an essential milestone in his transition from folk-inspired acoustic songs to electric guitar-driven rock music.

Bob Dylan played at the Newport Folk Festival and performed with an electric band for the first time in his career. It's widely regarded as a pivotal moment in Dylan's career. Although it drew a mixed reception at the time, it can be considered an essential milestone in his transition from folk-inspired acoustic songs to electric guitar-driven rock music. 1980: July 25 was a major milestone in KISS history. It's when they unveiled their new drummer, Eric Carr, at a show in New York.