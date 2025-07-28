Charlotte Sets Up Free Cooling Spots as Heat Wave Sweeps Through City

As scorching temperatures grip the area, city officials launched free transit and opened cooling sites across Charlotte. Buses now shuttle residents at no cost to shelters, recreation facilities, and water attractions.

People seeking relief can visit three-day shelters. The North College Street site runs weekdays until 4 p.m. On North Graham Street, a center stays active until early evening. Young adults find help at a Freedom Drive location.

The city transformed six recreation buildings into cool zones. Sites stretch from Huntersville through east Charlotte to Cornelius. Seniors get their own space at the Tyvola Center.

Kids splash longer now at nine water play areas. The extended 10-hour schedule runs daily. Sites dot the map from the northern community park to the downtown area near Veterans Park.

Swimming options abound at three key spots. Double Oaks welcomes visitors six days a week. The Cordelia site runs a five-day schedule. At Ramsey Creek, beach access starts on Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

Need AC? County libraries offer cool indoor spaces. Most stay open late Monday through Thursday, with adjusted weekend times. Books and comfort combine to beat the heat.

Street teams now patrol camps where homeless individuals stay. They spread the word about water stations and cool zones. It's a push to shield the most at-risk from dangerous temperatures.