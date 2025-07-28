Charlotte Shelter Desperately Needs Adopters as Cat Numbers Hit Critical Point

Small breed terriers and chihuahuas barking and begging to be let out of kennel

Cats and kittens pack the cages at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control. Staff members rush to find homes as space runs thin. The center needs people to adopt, provide temporary care, or bring supplies.

Two locations stand ready to help. The main site at 8315 Byrum Drive stays open all week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. A second spot at 2700 Toomey Ave. welcomes visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tiny kittens fill the rooms, waiting for foster care. Staff provides everything needed: food, supplies, and support. Some babies still drink from bottles, while others just need a safe spot until they grow big enough for adoption at eight weeks.

Can't take a cat? The shelter still needs help. Kitten formula sits at the top of their wish list, with wet food close behind. Money gifts let staff buy critical items fast.

Photos of cats ready for homes shine on the shelter's web pages. Workers ask the public to spread the word through social networks, hoping to speed up adoptions.

Staff at both sites screen future pet parents with care. They study home life and past pet care to pick perfect matches between cats and families.

Each cat leaves with shots and basic medical care. New owners get tips and backup support to start off right. The staff stays ready to answer questions long after cats go home.

Summer brings waves of cats to local shelters. Wild cats breed more in warm weather, filling kennels with new kittens.