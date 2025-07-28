ContestsEvents
North Carolina’s Best Beach for a Summer Visit

There are so many fantastic beaches in the state and across the U.S., which makes it difficult to pick the best beach in the area.
There are so many fantastic beaches in the state and across the U.S., which makes it difficult to pick the best beach in the area. But, when it comes to making a bucket list of places to visit, it's worth trying to spot the best beach around and put it on your must-see tally. Going to the beach can make for a fantastic day trip, with the chance to soak up the sun on a perfect, warm day and bask in the glow of the season. Now, one outlet has pinpointed the best beach in Michigan to visit, and it's according to real travelers.

The Must-Visit Beach in North Carolina

When it comes to great beaches, the folks at Reader's Digest have put together a tally of the best beaches in America. "Beaches might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Florida or California but likely not when contemplating Iowa, Nebraska, or the Dakotas," they note, adding that still, "every state has stellar beaches."

So, what's the must-see beach in North Carolina? According to Reader's Digest, it's Emerald Isle, Crystal Coast. In the feature, the publication quotes the Travel Channel, stating, “Emerald Isle is the crown jewel of North Carolina's Crystal Coast. The island is sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean on the south and the Bogue Sound to the north making for calm, crystalline waters perfect for wading and frolicking in the surf." How lovely.

So, what are some fun things to do at the beach? Bucket List Journey has 60 suggestions, and one of them is to camp on the beach. "There’s nothing quite like enjoying the beach at night (and eating s'mores)," they note, adding that "from setting up the camp to telling stories around the fire, it all will be a great bonding experience." They also love the idea of celebrating a special occasion there, adding, "From spring breaks to birthday celebrations to weddings and romantic honeymoons, you name it, the beach is one of those places where the vibe just perfectly fits any special occasion."

