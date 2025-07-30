Back-to-School Savings at Eyemart Express!

Back-to-school season is here, and Eyemart Express in Indian Land is making it easy (and fun!) to see clearly for the new school year. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the kids, you’ll find high-quality, affordable glasses from brands like Ray-Ban, Longchamp, and My Little Pony. Even better—buy one pair and get a second pair free! With on-site lens labs offering same-day service, you’ll be ready for the first day of class in no time.