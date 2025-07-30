Back-to-School Savings at Eyemart Express!

ContestsEvents
Jessica Praeger
Eyemart Express
Back-to-school season is here, and Eyemart Express in Indian Land is making it easy (and fun!) to see clearly for the new school year. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the kids, you’ll find high-quality, affordable glasses from brands like Ray-Ban, Longchamp, and My Little Pony. Even better—buy one pair and get a second pair free! With on-site lens labs offering same-day service, you’ll be ready for the first day of class in no time.

🎉 Plus, join K104.7’s Mel Myers live on Friday, August 2 from 11:00 am–1:00 pm at Eyemart Express, 2077 Parkway Drive in Indian Land, SC. Stop by for savings, fun, fresh frames—and a chance to be one of five lucky winners to receive a $150 Eyemart Express voucher! Click here to learn more.

