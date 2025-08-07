Cool Teachers During Back to School Brought to You by Acosta Heating Cooling and Electrical

Do you know a teacher who deserves to stay cool in more ways than one? We're teaming up with Acosta Heating & Cooling to celebrate the educators who make the school year cooler for all of us... with a free Lennox HVAC system, professionally installed and valued at up to $7,600!
🎓 Whether it’s your favorite elementary teacher, your kid’s high school hero, or a retired legend still giving back! Nominate them below and tell us why they’re the coolest.
How to Enter:
✅ Fill out the form
✍🏽 Write a short essay (104 words or less) explaining why your nominee deserves to win
📅 Deadline to submit: Friday, August 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM
What You’ll Win:
🏆 One lucky teacher will receive a brand-new Lennox HVAC Air Conditioning System from Acosta Heating & Cooling, including professional installation and follow-up inspections. No purchase necessary.
This prize includes:
- Removal of old equipment
- Installation of a new system
- Electrical upgrades and code compliance
- Safety features like CO detectors
- A 10-year parts and compressor warranty
👉 Must live within 50 miles of Charlotte and own the home where the system will be installed.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.