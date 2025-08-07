Cool Teachers During Back to School Brought to You by Acosta Heating Cooling and Electrical

Do you know a teacher who deserves to stay cool in more ways than one? We're teaming up with Acosta Heating & Cooling to celebrate the educators who make the school year cooler for all of us... with a free Lennox HVAC system, professionally installed and valued at up to $7,600!

🎓 Whether it’s your favorite elementary teacher, your kid’s high school hero, or a retired legend still giving back! Nominate them below and tell us why they’re the coolest.

How to Enter:

✅ Fill out the form

✍🏽 Write a short essay (104 words or less) explaining why your nominee deserves to win

📅 Deadline to submit: Friday, August 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM

What You’ll Win:

🏆 One lucky teacher will receive a brand-new Lennox HVAC Air Conditioning System from Acosta Heating & Cooling, including professional installation and follow-up inspections. No purchase necessary.

This prize includes:

Removal of old equipment

Installation of a new system

Electrical upgrades and code compliance

Safety features like CO detectors

A 10-year parts and compressor warranty

👉 Must live within 50 miles of Charlotte and own the home where the system will be installed.

Limit one entry per person per day.