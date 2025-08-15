Chess Video Goes Viral in Charlotte, Thanks to Grandmaster Naroditsky

A stunning blindfolded match by chess master Daniel Naroditsky has racked up 5.5 million Instagram views. The clip's success brings fresh faces to Charlotte's chess scene.

Shot in July, the 44-second video shows Naroditsky crushing his opponent in Bullet Chess without seeing the board. "I'm a pretty private person. Total introvert, chess player but, it is still crazy. Like when you think about the scale of people who've seen it and all the positive comments," said Naroditsky, according to WCCB Charlotte.

Local chess nights now buzz with new players. From brewery meetups to major competitions drawing 700 contestants, the Charlotte Chess Center sees packed houses.

At just 29, this chess prodigy considers himself partly stepped back from traditional matches. While most earn their Grandmaster rank earlier, he grabbed the title at 18.

Though ranked 150th worldwide, his YouTube channel pulls in 475,000 fans. Fast-paced games, like his viral blindfolded match, now fill his schedule instead of long tournament play.

"It's nice to see that chess has this positive association in people's mind instinctively, rather than this negative association of like old men sitting in basements," Naroditsky said. His words reflect the game's fresh appeal.