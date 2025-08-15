ContestsEvents
Dozo Japanese American Kitchen Expands With New Dilworth Location and Full Bar

Dozo Japanese American Kitchen plans to move from Wesley Heights to 1419 East Blvd. in Dilworth by late 2025. The shift marks a big change: from a tiny counter spot…

Dozo Japanese American Kitchen plans to move from Wesley Heights to 1419 East Blvd. in Dilworth by late 2025. The shift marks a big change: from a tiny counter spot to a full dining space that fits 34 guests inside, plus 30 more outside.

The final day at City Kitch comes Sept. 27. When doors open at the new spot, guests will find extended hours, a complete bar setup, and fresh menu items alongside current dishes.

"We are so proud of the great food and experiences we have created in this space and thank the people of the city of Charlotte for the incredible support and patronage," said Perry Saito, co-owner of Dozo Japanese American Kitchen, in a statement per the Charlotte Observer.

The story started small. Back in 2024, Saito and John Gamble turned their Katsu Kart food truck success into a cozy 600-square-foot kitchen space. Their mix of Japanese and American flavors caught on fast.

The new spot, once home to Fern: Flavors of the Garden, brings fresh options. Lunch guests can try teishoku, traditional meal sets. The fish selection grows, too, adding choices beyond the usual tuna, hamachi, and salmon.

"We cannot express our excitement enough as we begin work on this new project and expand on our exciting concept, Dozo, in a fresh new environment," Saito said.

At the bar, guests will find special Japanese whiskey drinks and unique sakes from small makers. The outdoor space lets people order snacks and drinks through their phones. Night owls can eat until 10 p.m.

The menu keeps its hits: think crab fried rice, okonomiyaki, and spicy honey chicken. While the inside stays sleek, the patio aims for casual comfort.

Dilworth
