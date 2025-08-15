Feds Warn Charlotte Gun Buyers They Face 15-Year Prison Time for Illegal Purchases

A major crackdown on illegal gun sales launched in Charlotte this month. Anyone caught buying weapons for banned buyers risks 15 years in jail.

Law officers started a push to stop hidden gun deals. The ATF joined with police and gun groups to run the Don't Lie for the Other Guy program. They want to catch people who buy guns for those who can't pass checks.

"If you buy a gun for someone else, you're breaking the law," said Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western North Carolina District per yahoo news.com. Violators face steep costs: up to 15 years locked up and $250,000 in fines.

ATF Agent Alecia Jones stressed the stakes. "This is not a victimless crime," she said. "These weapons often end up in bad acts. They might kill someone close to you."

Warning signs will pop up across the city. Twenty billboards and thirty street signs will catch drivers' eyes. Radio spots blast the message 850 times on FM stations. Social media ads target millions.

Store workers watch for shady deals. "Gun shop employees are the first line of defense when it comes to straw purchases and guns falling into the hands of criminals," said Neal Conner at Hyatt Guns.

Police link hidden gun trades to rising crime. "Look, if these firearms weren't out here illegally, we wouldn't have some of these problems," said CMPD Captain Stephen Fishbach, according to WCNC.com.

Legal gun sales need FBI checks. The background system blocks bad buyers fast.

Shops now get special tips to spot fake buyers. New displays warn customers about jail time.

This marks 25 years of the gun safety group's work. Charlotte's rising gun issues made it a key target.