Hornets Moving Training Camp to The Citadel Due to Spectrum Center Renovations

The Hornets will run their 2025 preseason camp at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Construction work at their home court pushed the team south for their autumn preparations. On…

Jim Mayhew

The Citadel in Charleston South Carolina

The Hornets will run their 2025 preseason camp at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Construction work at their home court pushed the team south for their autumn preparations.

On Oct. 5, they'll start a five-game warmup stretch against NBA champs Oklahoma City at North Charleston Coliseum. The 5 p.m. matchup writes state history as the first Hornets preseason training held on South Carolina soil.

With their Charlotte arena still under construction, the squad must play both preseason home games away. The work marks Phase II of major updates to their usual home court.

First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro hosts their second home clash on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., pitting them against Memphis. After that, they'll pack up for three road tests: Oklahoma City on the 9th, Dallas on the 11th, and New York on the 17th.

Coach Charles Lee steps into his second camp fresh off summer success. His squad snatched the Las Vegas Summer League crown in July: a win that sparked high hopes for what's ahead.

Big news drops twice this week from the NBA front office. Wednesday brings the NBA Cup lineup, while Thursday reveals the complete 2025-26 season schedule.

Want to catch the action live? Grab seats for Charleston at northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com or the Greensboro game at gsocomplex.com. You'll also find tickets through hornets.com and ticketmaster.com.

Charlotte HornetsSouth Carolina
Jim MayhewWriter
