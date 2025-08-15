New Northlake Mall Owner Kicks Out Local Businesses in Mall Makeover

Since taking control in March for $39 million, Hull Property Group has pushed small shops out of Charlotte's Northlake Mall. The changes started in June, marking a stark shift under the Augusta-based owners.

Several Black-owned shops faced quick removal, despite valid rental agreements. Modified Kicks, which transforms plain shoes into custom designs, got just 14 days to pack up, though their contract ran through 2026.

"It's amazing how just a couple of months changes everything," Modified Kicks co-owner Danyell Butler said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "For me, it's devastating."

The mall's halls grow emptier by the week. Small shops like Priority Printing Charlotte and Destination Sweets have shut down. Major stores — Forever 21, Kay Jewelers, AT&T, Spencer's — have also left the building.

No Grease barbershop owner Edmund Washington sees trouble ahead. "It's alarming. The biggest thing is forcing a lot of these small businesses out with no plans to really backfill them," Washington said.

Workers now put up walls to hide the growing number of vacant spots: more than a dozen so far. Hull Property runs 35 malls across 17 states, with three near Charlotte.

James Hull, who runs the company, backs these strict moves. "We don't want to do anything in the mall that's not inspirational or aspirational or clever," Hull said. "We're going to have a safe, relevant property."

Trouble struck before the sale. Three shootings from late 2022 to early 2023 scared off big names like Apple and Michael Kors. Money problems in 2021 forced outside management to step in.

Twenty years ago, Northlake opened as Charlotte's fresh face in retail. Starwood Capital bought it for $248 million in 2014. The massive 1.1-million-square-foot site still keeps AMC movies and big stores like Belk and Macy's.

By mid-August, 85 shops and food spots stay open. Some forced-out stores found new spots: Priority Printing moved near the university, while Juicy Body Goddess set up at Concord Mills.