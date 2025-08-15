Wawa Set To Launch 90 Stores in NC by 2030; Wilmington & Murfreesboro Locations Get Started

Construction crews broke ground this week in Wilmington and Murfreesboro as Wawa starts its push to open 90 North Carolina stores. Workers started building at the first Wilmington site, 17th Street and Wellington Avenue, on Aug. 13.

The first Wilmington shop opens in mid-2026, with several more coming that year. Kim Dowgielewicz, who runs store operations, said, per Star News Online, that the company expects to open three to four in Wilmington next year.

Two sites at 6900 Carolina Beach Road and 9021 Stephens Church Road will start serving customers in early 2026. These new stores will add 400 jobs in Wilmington.

The Murfreesboro build costs $7.5 million and needs 140 workers to finish. Once open, this 24-hour shop will need 35 staff members. Plans show two more shops coming to New Salem Highway and Bradyville Pike.

Right now, Wawa runs over 1,110 shops across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Customers line up for their fresh-made hoagies, hot coffee, and morning "Sizzlis" sandwiches.

According to Star News Online, Lori Bruce from the media team shared some big numbers: each day, shops serve up 1 million cold drinks, 500,000 coffee cups, and 300,000 hoagies. Back at their test kitchen, food experts keep creating new items.