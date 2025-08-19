Harry Styles Stops Mid-Run to Make a Young Fan’s Day in London

Harry Styles isn’t just running laps to become healthy; he’s also running around like any normal guy will do, no disguises, no hiding who he is. The former One Direction heartthrob was recently spotted jogging through the streets of London, blending fitness and fame like only he can. Mid-run, sweat and all, he paused his workout routine to interact with a young fan. Yes, Styles somehow made cardio wholesome and enjoyable.

Harry Styles Makes a Young Fan’s Day

In a video shared on X, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was seen wearing a purple baseball cap, a white long-sleeved shirt, and black shorts while jogging in London’s Hyde Park (celebrities, they’re really like us!) As Styles ran, a small boy walking in the opposite direction waved at him. The singer noticed him and gave the young fan a thumbs-up.

Despite the sweet interaction, social media users called out the uploader. One commented, “I hope you asked Harry for permission to film it. Harry deserves a quiet life, not to be harassed and filmed without his consent. We have to remember that behind the scenes and the cameras, Harry is a human. Everyone should know the boundaries.”

Another person shared the same sentiment: “At what point you thought it was more important to film him without his concent & post it on socials then to respect him and his privacy?”

Although there are those who said they were there earlier and felt bad about missing the chance to see him.

It seems Styles is enjoying his down time and taking advantage of his not as busy as before schedule and focusing on his health. In March this year, he participated in the 2025 Tokyo Marathon. With more than 37,000 other runners, the pop star finished in 6,010th place. His net time clocked at around three hours and 24 minutes, averaging 7:47 per mile.

Chance Encounters with the Pop Royalty

As of now, fans have already gotten used to seeing Styles everywhere. He was even in attendance during Pope Leo XVI’s Vatican unveiling in Rome and even hitched a ride with a taxi driver in London, with the driver not knowing the identity of his famous passenger, according to Billboard.