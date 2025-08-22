ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Register To Win: The Cabarrus County Fair

Sponsored By: Cabarrus County Fair Get ready, because from September 5th–13th, the Cabarrus Arena transforms into nine straight days of pure fun! ✨ What’s waiting for you: Don’t miss the…

abittle
County Fair
Cabarrus County Fair

Sponsored By: Cabarrus County Fair

Get ready, because from September 5th–13th, the Cabarrus Arena transforms into nine straight days of pure fun!

What’s waiting for you:

  • Classic rides & games that never go out of style 🎠
  • A petting zoo the whole family will love 🐐
  • FREE concerts to keep the party going 🎶
  • And for the first time ever — the Fair Rodeo, every Friday & Saturday at 6:30 PM 🤠🐂

Don’t miss the sights, sounds, and thrills of the season — the Cabarrus County Fair is where memories are made. 🌟

📍 Only at the Cabarrus Arena | September 5–13

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Cabarrus County Fair” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on August 20, 2025, and 11:59 PM on September 1, 2025, by visiting www.K1047.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking K 104.7 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on September 2, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Cabarrus County Fair at Cabarrus Arena, valid September 5–13, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of the Cabarrus County Fair. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $50. Otherwise, WKQC-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the webpage at www.K1047.com.

Local
abittleEditor
Related Stories
Home Sweet Home Sweepstakes
ContestsHome Sweet Home SweepstakesElizabeth Urban
Cool Teachers During Back to School Brought to You by Acosta Heating Cooling and Electrical
ContestsCool Teachers During Back to School Brought to You by Acosta Heating Cooling and Electricalabittle
Vote For the Best Burger in Charlotte During CLT Burger Week 2025
ContestsVote For the Best Burger in Charlotte During CLT Burger Week 2025Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect