Register To Win: The Cabarrus County Fair

For the “Cabarrus County Fair” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on August 20, 2025, and 11:59 PM on September 1, 2025, by visiting www.K1047.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking K 104.7 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on September 2, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Cabarrus County Fair at Cabarrus Arena, valid September 5–13, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of the Cabarrus County Fair. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $50. Otherwise, WKQC-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the webpage at www.K1047.com.