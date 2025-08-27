This Day in Rock History: August 27

Aug. 27 is a memorable day in rock history, for both happy and sad reasons. It's a day when a historical meeting between two of the most legendary names in music took place, but the world also lost one of the most gifted musicians ever to touch a guitar. Here are some highlights of what happened in rock history on this day.

Cultural Milestones

Culture is a huge part of rock music's appeal, and this day has included huge cultural moments throughout the years. Here are the most significant:

1953: Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson was born on this day in Fernie, British Columbia, Canada. His unique guitar-playing style has influenced countless younger musicians, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his Rush bandmates in 2013.

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson was born on this day in Fernie, British Columbia, Canada. His unique guitar-playing style has influenced countless younger musicians, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his Rush bandmates in 2013. 1965: The Beatles met Elvis Presley for the first and only time. It took place at Elvis's home in Los Angeles, and while there's no photo or video footage of the event, it represents a huge moment in rock's history, as the Fab Four and the King of Rock and Roll were both at the peak of their game at the time.

The Beatles met Elvis Presley for the first and only time. It took place at Elvis's home in Los Angeles, and while there's no photo or video footage of the event, it represents a huge moment in rock's history, as the Fab Four and the King of Rock and Roll were both at the peak of their game at the time. 1990: Iconic guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin after a performance with Eric Clapton and Robert Cray at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Although he was just 35 years old at the time, he had already carved his name in the pantheon of era-defining guitarists, and he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years later in 2015.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Concerts and CDs are the most important parts of rock music. Here are some great shows, tours, and albums that have come out on August 27:

1991: Pearl Jam released their debut studio album, Ten. It's regarded as one of the most important grunge albums of all time, having helped push the subgenre into the mainstream alongside fellow Seattle-based bands such as Nirvana, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden. It also produced three hit singles that still get plenty of airplay to this day: "Alive," "Even Flow," and "Jeremy."

Pearl Jam released their debut studio album, Ten. It's regarded as one of the most important grunge albums of all time, having helped push the subgenre into the mainstream alongside fellow Seattle-based bands such as Nirvana, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden. It also produced three hit singles that still get plenty of airplay to this day: "Alive," "Even Flow," and "Jeremy." 2024: Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced a 2025 Oasis tour, more than 15 years after the band split up. The current tour is a massive success that will reach North America later this month.