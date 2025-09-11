Win Big in the 2025 Pro Football Challenge
Sponsored By: Audience 💰 The Prize Everyone Wants 🏈 How to Play 📅 Key Dates 🔍 The Fine Print (What You Need to Know) We recommend using Google Chrome or…
💰 The Prize Everyone Wants
- Nail every pick this season and you could score a $50,000 Grand Prize.
- Rack up points each week for leaderboard bragging rights.
- Stay consistent all season long and you’re in the hunt for the top prize.
🏈 How to Play
- Make Your Picks: Select winners before kickoff each week.
- Score Points: Each correct pick = 1 point.
- Climb the Leaderboard: Most points weekly = weekly win. Most points by season’s end = potential grand prize winner.
📅 Key Dates
- Registration & Picks Open: August 18, 2025
- Game Period: September 4, 2025 – January 4, 2026
🔍 The Fine Print (What You Need to Know)
- This is a nationwide contest, powered by Audience, and offered on hundreds of sites across the country.
- Our station is providing access to the entry form, we’re not awarding the national prizes.
- No purchase necessary. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries.
- No bonus entries, required extra fields, or station-exclusive perks. (Optional newsletter sign-up may be offered.)
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Pro Football Challenge 2025” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 8/18/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 1/4/26, by visiting station site and completing the official entry form. One (1) national grand prize winner will be selected and verified according to the official Audience National Contest rules. The national grand prize consists of $50,000 (awarded if a participant correctly chooses the winning team of every regular season game). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received nationwide. Prize provided by Audience, LLC. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.