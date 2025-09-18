North Carolina Loves This Thanksgiving Dish

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays of the year in the United States, especially to enjoy a cherished Thanksgiving dish. The holiday gives families and friends a chance to get together and bond over delicious food and lovely company. Thanksgiving, of course, is also a little warmup to Christmas, and it unofficially kicks off the season of eating. While Christmas is a time to put presents at the center stage, for Thanksgiving, it's all about the grub. So, what's the most popular Thanksgiving dish in the state?

The Top Thanksgiving Dish in North Carolina

First, let's get into some fun facts about Thanksgiving. According to AgHires, Americans purchase a whopping 365 million pounds of turkey the week of Thanksgiving, and those are usually whole turkeys. AgHires adds, "For those who don’t like turkey, ham is usually the substitute. About 77 million pounds of ham is purchased for Thanksgiving."

So, what about the vegetarians and vegans? There are always the side dishes, such as potatoes. AgHires notes that "about 250 million pounds of potatoes are purchased for Thanksgiving" and "more than 50 million pounds of sweet potatoes are typically purchased for the holiday."

The crew at Pillsbury has put together a report on the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in the country. For North Carolina, they say the hottest dish is "chocolate chess pie," which sounds delicious but not super common.

Some of Pillsbury's takeaways from the study were the major popularity of side dishes. "From Buttercup Squash Casserole to White Corn Salad, we were delighted to see that many of the top side dishes go beyond mashed potatoes and gravy," they noted. They were also impressed by how many states love their sweets, stating, "across a whopping 20 states, recipes for sweet treats ranked number one."

A fun fact about Thanksgiving is that it wasn't always celebrated on the last Thursday of November. "For decades, Thanksgiving was held on various dates," Reader's Digest notes. "But in 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it should be celebrated on the last Thursday of November."