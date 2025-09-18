Register To Win: Cleveland County Fair

Sponsored By: Cleveland County Agriculture Fair

🎡 Cleveland County Fair – 101 Years of Fun 🎡

For more than a century, the Cleveland County Fair has been Shelby’s go-to spot for food, fun, and family memories. Since 1924, generations have come together for livestock shows, local exhibits, thrilling rides, and live entertainment.

Now North Carolina’s largest county fair welcoming over 100,000 visitors each year the Cleveland County Fair is celebrating 101 years of tradition in 2025. From fried treats to Ferris wheels it’s where small town charm meets big time excitement.

