Disney On Ice Costume Contest
Sponsored By: Feld Entertainment
K104.7 is giving your family the chance to experience Disney On Ice like never before, through the eyes of your little star!
Here’s how:
📸 Snap a pic of your kids dressed up as their favorite Disney character.
💻 Upload it below for your shot at scoring tickets to Disney On Ice!
From princesses and pirates to superheroes and sidekicks; if they’ve got the Disney look, we want to see it! Don’t miss this magical chance to make memories that sparkle forever. 🌟
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Disney On Ice Costume Contest” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 9/22/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 9/26/25 by visiting k1047.com and submitting a photo of your child dressed as their favorite Disney character. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 9/27/25, and upon verification, will receive four (4) tickets to Disney On Ice at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC between October 2–5, 2025. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $40. Prize provided courtesy of Feld Entertainment. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of k1047.com.