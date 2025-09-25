Disney On Ice Costume Contest

Sponsored By: Feld Entertainment

K104.7 is giving your family the chance to experience Disney On Ice like never before, through the eyes of your little star!

Here’s how:

📸 Snap a pic of your kids dressed up as their favorite Disney character.

💻 Upload it below for your shot at scoring tickets to Disney On Ice!

From princesses and pirates to superheroes and sidekicks; if they’ve got the Disney look, we want to see it! Don’t miss this magical chance to make memories that sparkle forever. 🌟

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.