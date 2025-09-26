Register To Win: Carolina Renaissance Festival Family 4-Pack!

For the “Carolina Renaissance Festival” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 9/29/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/14/25, by visiting k1047.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 11/14/25, and upon verification, will receive a Family Four (4) Pack of tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival at the Village of Fairhaven in Huntersville, NC between October 5 – November 23, 2025. Prize valued at approximately $116. Prize provided courtesy of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.