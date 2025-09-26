ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Register To Win: Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert

Sponsored By: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Set sail for adventure! Enter now for your chance to score a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium…

abittle
Pirates of the Caribbean
Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Sponsored By: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Set sail for adventure! Enter now for your chance to score a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium on Friday, October 3rd at 7:30PM. Watch the full feature film on the big screen while the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs the epic score live. It’s swashbuckling action, unforgettable music, and a one-of-a-kind night at the symphony.

Register below for your chance to join the crew!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 9/26/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 10/1/25, by visiting k1047.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 10/2/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC on October 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Prize valued at approximately $211. Prize provided by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
abittleEditor
Related Stories
Carolina Renaissance Festival
All ContestsRegister To Win: Carolina Renaissance Festival Family 4-Pack!abittle
Enter for your chance to win a $100 Shoe Station gift card!
All ContestsEnter for your chance to win a $100 Shoe Station gift card!Donnell Crawford
cleveland county fair
All ContestsRegister To Win: Cleveland County Fairabittle
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect