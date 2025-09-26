Register To Win: Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert

Sponsored By: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Set sail for adventure! Enter now for your chance to score a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium on Friday, October 3rd at 7:30PM. Watch the full feature film on the big screen while the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs the epic score live. It’s swashbuckling action, unforgettable music, and a one-of-a-kind night at the symphony.

Register below for your chance to join the crew!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.