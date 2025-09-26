Register To Win: Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert
Sponsored By: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Set sail for adventure! Enter now for your chance to score a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium…
Set sail for adventure! Enter now for your chance to score a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium on Friday, October 3rd at 7:30PM. Watch the full feature film on the big screen while the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs the epic score live. It’s swashbuckling action, unforgettable music, and a one-of-a-kind night at the symphony.
Register below for your chance to join the crew!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 9/26/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 10/1/25, by visiting k1047.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 10/2/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC on October 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Prize valued at approximately $211. Prize provided by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.