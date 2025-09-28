This Day in Rock History: September 28

Sept. 28 has been a significant day for rock bands such as The Beatles and ZZ Top, and it's also the day the world said goodbye to two legends. Keep reading to learn more about all the major events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Beatles' longest-running No. 1 U.S. single reached that spot on this day. These are some of the most important milestones and breakthrough moments associated with Sept. 28:

The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" went to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent nine consecutive weeks. Besides being the band's longest run at the No. 1 position, "Hey Jude" is also one of the longest-ever No. 1 songs, at seven minutes and 10 seconds. 1972: The Temptations released one of their biggest hit songs, "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." It reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and won three GRAMMYs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some great rock albums were released on Sept. 28. Two of them are:

ZZ Top released XXX, their 13th studio album. Its name symbolizes the band's 30th anniversary, and it spawned two singles, "Fearless Boogie" and "36-22-36." 2010: Soundgarden released Telephantasm, a compilation album that covered 23 years of the band's career. The album reached Platinum status on its very first day in an unusual way, as it was included in the package for the video game Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sept. 28 is the day the world of music lost two giants:

Jazz icon Miles Davis died at a hospital near his home in Santa Monica, California. Davis' legendary career inspired artists of all genres, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. 2024: Kris Kristofferson died aged 88 in Hawaii. His most famous musical work is arguably "Me and Bobby McGee," which was covered by Janis Joplin and posthumously became her only No. 1 hit.