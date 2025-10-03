Register To Win: Christmas Made in the South

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Christmas Made in the South” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 10/6/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 10/19/25, by visiting country1037fm.com or k1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 10/20/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to Christmas Made in the South at the Cabarrus County Arena & Events Center, October 24–26, 2025. Prize valued at approximately $40. Prize provided courtesy of Christmas Made in the South. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.