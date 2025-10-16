ContestsEvents
Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Opens Up About Backstage Times with Tina Turner

At a quiet farm in Hampshire, U.K., Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared stories about his closest friend from the music world, Tina Turner. The 78-year-old musician spoke with warmth…

Laura Adkins
At a quiet farm in Hampshire, U.K., Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared stories about his closest friend from the music world, Tina Turner. The 78-year-old musician spoke with warmth about their decades-long bond.

"I think my favourite was Tina Turner. I was the only one she'd let visit her dressing room straight after a show," Wood told Daily Mail's You Magazine. "And she'd say, 'Come here!' and give me a huge, sweaty hug. ... She met Alice, Gracie, and Sally and couldn't believe how my life had changed and I'd become a family man. She was a beautiful spirit, and I loved her." 

Their friendship sparked during the 1981 Stones tour. Turner lit up the stage as the opening act. She stuck by Wood's side until her final days in May 2023, making time to catch one last European show before she passed. After the interview turned to Turner's ex-husband, Ike, Wood's smile faded. He said, "I knew Ike, too, but didn't like him quite as much. I lent him $100 in the 1960s and never got it back."

After Turner's death, Wood posted a touching tribute on Instagram. He wrote, "God bless you, Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul, and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina's family, friends, and loved ones." The post also showed a photo of Turner's last visit with Wood.

