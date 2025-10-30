ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: October 30

Dan Teodorescu
John Lennon of the Beatles plays the guitar in a hotel room in Paris
Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

On this day in rock history, John Lennon's Imagine album went to No. 1 in the U.S., and Pink Floyd, Elton John, and the Eagles released iconic albums. Keep reading to learn more about all the unforgettable rock music moments associated with Oct. 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These rock artists topped the charts on Oct. 30:

  • 1971: John Lennon's second solo studio album, Imagine, reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It achieved 2x Platinum status in the U.S. and went to No. 1 in several other countries, including the U.K., Japan, Australia, Italy, and Norway.
  • 1982: Australian band Men at Work scored their first No. 1 hit in the U.S. with "Who Can It Be Now?" It was part of their debut studio album, Business as Usual, which includes their other memorable hit, "Down Under."

Cultural Milestones

A couple of legendary performers celebrate their birthdays on Oct. 30:

  • 1939: Grace Slick, who was the lead singer of Jefferson Airplane and its spinoff bands Jefferson Starship and Starship, was born in Highland Park, Illinois. She retired from music in 1990 and took up drawing and painting.
  • 1947: Timothy B. Schmit, best known as the bass player for the Eagles, was born in Oakland, California. He joined the Eagles in 1977 to replace Randy Meisner and has been featured in all their work ever since.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many great albums were released on Oct. 30 throughout the years, including:

  • 1970: Elton John released his third studio album, Tumbleweed Connection. The album went Platinum in the U.S. even though no singles supported its release.
  • 1971: Pink Floyd released their sixth studio album, Meddle, in the U.S. It's seen as a transitional album between the band's Syd Barrett-inspired era of the 1960s and their own classic 1970s sound. The album includes the brilliant 23-minute song, "Echoes."
  • 2007: The Eagles released their seventh studio album, Long Road Out of Eden. It went 7x Platinum and peaked at No. 1 on the album charts in several countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

From chart-topping hits to legendary album releases, Oct. 30 has seen plenty of notable rock music milestones. Come back tomorrow to discover the most important events that took place on that day in rock history.

