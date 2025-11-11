ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Register To Win: Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony

Sponsored By: Ovens Auditorium K104.7 is giving you a chance to experience a magical night of music this holiday season! Enter now for your chance to win tickets to see…

abittle

Sponsored By: Ovens Auditorium

K104.7 is giving you a chance to experience a magical night of music this holiday season! Enter now for your chance to win tickets to see Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony live at Ovens Auditorium on December 10th.

Don’t miss the angelic voice, stunning visuals, and holiday spirit that make Sarah Brightman’s show the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Register below for your chance to win!
🎟️ Tickets are also available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 11/17/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/25 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 12/1/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony at Ovens Auditorium on December 10, 2025, valued at approximately $150. Prize provided courtesy of Ovens Auditorium. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of K1047.com.

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
abittleEditor
Related Stories
Register To Win: Home Alone with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
ContestsRegister To Win: Home Alone with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestraabittle
Register To Win: Journey’s Final Frontier Tour
All ContestsRegister To Win: Journey’s Final Frontier Tourabittle
Holiday Party Prep
ContestsHoliday Party PrepElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect