Register To Win: Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony
Sponsored By: Ovens Auditorium K104.7 is giving you a chance to experience a magical night of music this holiday season! Enter now for your chance to win tickets to see…
Sponsored By: Ovens Auditorium
K104.7 is giving you a chance to experience a magical night of music this holiday season! Enter now for your chance to win tickets to see Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony live at Ovens Auditorium on December 10th.
Don’t miss the angelic voice, stunning visuals, and holiday spirit that make Sarah Brightman’s show the perfect way to celebrate the season.
✨ Register below for your chance to win!
🎟️ Tickets are also available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 11/17/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/25 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 12/1/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Sarah Brightman – A Winter Symphony at Ovens Auditorium on December 10, 2025, valued at approximately $150. Prize provided courtesy of Ovens Auditorium. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of K1047.com.