Barry Manilow Releases New Single ‘Once Before I Go’ Ahead of Final Tour Dates

Barry Manilow released a video on Tuesday for his single "Once Before I Go."

The 82-year-old star is preparing to say goodbye to the stage, with shows across nine cities. The first is on Jan. 6 in Sunrise, Florida.

The video shoot took place at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where Manilow holds a residency. It starts in the year 1976, with a woman reading a letter backstage while fans roar for the star. The story follows someone who sacrificed a traditional family for the stage, according to a press release.

Thraves previously directed Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" and Coldplay's "The Scientist," which earned a GRAMMY nomination for best short-form music video two decades ago.

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Demonte Posey co-produced the track. Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford wrote it. Allen recorded the original version in 1983 on his album Not the Boy Next Door, with Patti LaBelle singing it.

Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums throughout his career. He had 51 Top 40 singles throughout his career. Three songs hit No. 1 on the Hot 100: "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It."

He topped the Billboard 200 twice, nearly three decades apart. Barry Manilow Live! reached No. 1 in 1977, while The Greatest Songs of the Fifties did the same in 2006. He's won two Primetime Emmys, a GRAMMY, and an honorary Tony. The Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomed him in 2002.