Madonna Releases 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor,’ Announces 2026 Sequel

Madonna dropped a 20-track deluxe edition of her album Confessions on a Dance Floor on Nov. 11, twenty years after the original record arrived.

The singer revealed plans to drop a new album, Confessions Part 2, in 2026.

The 67-year-old shared photos on Instagram showing her in a sheer white dress with a fur coat and gold pumps. "The Disco Era continues!" she wrote in the caption. "Been listening to Confessions On A Dance Floor on repeat!! It's so gooooooood!"

"It's time to go Dancing! Can't wait to share Confessions Part 2 with everyone next year!!!" she added in the post.

Warner Records confirmed in a September press release that she will return with a new studio album in 2026. This release will be her first studio album in seven years, following 2019's Madame X.

The anniversary edition features the original cross-faded continuous mixed album version, available digitally for the first time. Eight additional B-sides, remixes, and promo-only tracks are included.

The original album topped the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 37 weeks. It earned a GRAMMY Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

Producer Stuart Price worked with the pop star on the 2005 record, and the two have reunited to create the upcoming sequel. Price has production credits with Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Dua Lipa, and Scissor Sisters. He also served as musical director for her Celebration tour in 2023-24.

Price shared behind-the-scenes photos from recording sessions in London earlier this year.