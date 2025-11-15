ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: November 15

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills
A lot of iconic rock-related moments took place on Nov. 15, including an early U.S. TV appearance for The Rolling Stones and Dire Straits breaking records in their native U.K. Keep reading to discover all the major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some of the biggest milestones of the day:

  • 1965: The Rolling Stones made an appearance on U.S. TV, featuring on NBC during a show called Hullabaloo. They performed "She Said Yeah" and "Get Off of My Cloud."
  • 1987: Dire Straits became the first ever musical act to sell over 3 million copies of an album in the U.K. The album in question was Brothers in Arms, which went 15x Platinum in the U.K. and 9x Platinum in the U.S., selling over 30 million copies worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 15 has also witnessed some memorable album releases and stage moments:

  • 1971: Grand Funk Railroad released their fifth studio album, E Pluribus Funk, through Capitol Records. It was a moderate success with critics and the public, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
  • 1983: Ozzy Osbourne released his third solo album, Bark at the Moon, internationally. It signalled a move from the Black Sabbath icon's classic metal to a more pop-influenced, synth-infused sound and was a big commercial success, going 3x Platinum in the U.S.
  • 1992: Osbourne makes today's list twice, as he announced his imminent retirement on this day after the last show of his No More Tears tour in Costa Mesa, California. It wasn't long, though, before he changed his mind and returned to the stage.

From the Stones to Ozzy Osbourne, many rock legends have had major career moments on this day. Check this page again tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history.

