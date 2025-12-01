This Day in Rock History: December 1
On Dec. 1, Janis Joplin played her last gig with her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Jimi Hendrix released his sophomore album, and U2 dominated the charts. Here are more significant events and moments from this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
A few legendary names in rock had milestone moments on Dec. 1:
- 1968: Janis Joplin played her final show with her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, at a San Francisco benefit concert. She then decided to embark on a solo career, initially backed by the Kozmic Blues Band and then by the Full Tilt Boogie Band.
- 2004: U2's 11th studio album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard album charts, a week after its Nov. 23 release. It benefited from Thanksgiving sales and went on to sell over 9 million copies worldwide, reaching the top spot on the album chart in many countries, including the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Germany, and Italy.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Dec. 1 also marked the anniversary of some era-defining records and performances:
- 1964: The Who played their first of 22 consecutive Tuesday night shows at The Marquee Club in London, placing them on the select list of up-and-coming bands who achieved their breakthrough at The Marquee, which included The Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience.
- 1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience released their second studio album, Axis: Bold as Love, in the U.K., via Track Records. This hugely successful album cemented Jimi Hendrix's reputation as an electric guitar innovator and virtuoso, and achieved Platinum status in the U.S.
- 1971: John Lennon and Yoko Ono released "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." It celebrated Christmas while also protesting against the Vietnam War, and although it only peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. charts, it has since become a classic holiday song.
