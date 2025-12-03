Heat For The Holidays Brought to You by Acosta Heating Cooling and Electrical

Heat for the Holidays is back!

For the 9th year, we’re partnering with Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical to help bring warmth to a family in need this season. Acosta is generously providing a brand-new Lennox furnace to one deserving household.

Nominate a family facing heating challenges and share their story.

One winner will receive a new heating unit valued at up to $5,000.

Submit your nomination using the entry form and tell us why your nominee deserves Heat for the Holidays.

All entries must be original and free of copyrighted material. Entrants must have permission from the nominee before submitting. Self-nominations are allowed.

Click here to learn more about Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical.

www.acostainc.com