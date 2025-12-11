Register To Win: Cirque de Noël with the Charlotte Symphony

Sponsored By: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
Christmas K 104.7 wants to send you to Cirque de Noël with the Charlotte Symphony at Knight Theatre on Friday, December 20th at 7:30pm!
This isn’t your average holiday show...it’s a full-on breathtaking mash-up of live orchestra, jaw-dropping acrobatics, and pure Christmas wonder. And you + a guest could be in the building when it all comes to life.
Enter now for your chance to snag a pair of tickets and experience Cirque de Noël like never before! 🎄✨
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Cirque de Noël” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 12/12/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 12/17/25 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 12/18/25 and, upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to Cirque de Noël with the Charlotte Symphony at Knight Theatre on December 20, 2025, valued at approximately $120. Prize provided courtesy of the Charlotte Symphony. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of K1047.com.