This Day in Rock History: December 17

Dec. 17 has witnessed its share of important rock-related moments over the past few decades. From Bob Dylan's first visit to the U.K. to the MP3 disrupting the entire music business, plenty has happened on this day. Keep reading to discover today's highlights in rock 'n' roll music history.

Cultural Milestones

Some key cultural moments happened on Dec. 17:

1949: Paul Rodgers was born in Middlesbrough, England. He fronted many hugely successful bands throughout his career, including Free, the Firm, the Law, Queen, and Bad Company, and he was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some memorable album releases and performances from this day:

1968: The Who performed at their Christmas party at the Marquee Club in London. Known as The Who's Xmas Party, the show also included a then-unknown band called Yes.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Dec. 17 has had events throughout the years that have affected how music is created and played to this day:

1991: After singer-songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan sued rapper Biz Markie for using a sample of his song "Alone Again (Naturally)" in one of his tracks without authorization, Judge Kevin Thomas Duffy ruled in favor of O'Sullivan. This was a landmark case for the music industry, as all samples thereafter required the permission of their original creators.

