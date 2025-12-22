North Carolina’s Most Popular New Year’s Resolution

It's almost time to usher in 2026, and with that, comes New Year's resolutions. Each year, people around the world spend time deciding what they want to do, and in a sense who they want to be, for the following year. Some want to make big changes, while others look to make small resolutions, and both are fine. Others, of course, don't even make New Year's resolutions, which is fine, too. So, what's the most popular New Year's resolution in the state?

A Popular New Year's Resolution for North Carolina

According to research from Ipsos, 37% of Americans age 25 or older with an annual household income under $100,000 have or expect to have any New Year’s resolutions for 2026. Another 42% don't have or expect to have any New Year’s resolutions for 2026, while an additional 22% aren't sure yet.

So, even though most American don't expect to have any resolutions or don't know, there's still a good chunk of at least a third of the country that will be making resolutions.

"Among those who have or expect to have New Year's resolutions for 2026, nearly all (97%) have already set or are considering financial resolutions as part of their 2026 resolutions," Ipsos stated. "These financial goal setters have fairly high confidence in achieving the goals in 2026."

According to a study from Statistica, the most popular resolution for 2026 across the U.S. is to exercise more. Just behind that was to save more money, followed by eating healthier. " Vows to save more money, eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends and lose weight were the next most commonly cited resolutions this year," they stated in the report. "Rounding off the top ten were spending less time on social media (21%) and quitting smoking (19%)."