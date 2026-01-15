ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Verizon Wireless Offering $20 Credit for Service Disruption

Do you have Verizon Wireless? On Wednesday, January 14, a 7-hour nationwide outage affected the majority of customers. The outage prevented customers from using their phones for numerous hours. The…

Randi Moultrie

391545 04: A sign for the Verizon Wireless is on display July 6, 2001 in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA. Verizon Wireless, a U.S. wireless telephone service company, said it added more than 807,000 new customers in the second quarter despite a decline in the economy. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Do you have Verizon Wireless? On Wednesday, January 14, a 7-hour nationwide outage affected the majority of customers. The outage prevented customers from using their phones for numerous hours. The phone company announced it will be offering a $20 credit for customers who were impacted by the outage.

The Verizon Wireless outage began around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 14, and impacted more than 1.5 million customers. The widespread outage had the highest concentration in New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, and Brooklyn. But many other cities also felt the impact of the outage.

If you are a Verizon customer and are looking to get access to your store credit, there are a few steps you must follow. Customers can receive their credit through the mobile app, the company stated. Customers will be notified via a text message when their credit is ready.

Around 10:20 pm on Wednesday, Verizon posted to social media that the outage issue had been resolved.

If you were impacted by the outage, be sure to check your Verizon app and get further information.

Verizon
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Team Giannis reacts against Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 16Michael Garaventa
Sometimes, life just requires a food fix. That's when you want a quick, tasty bite to eat without having to prepare it.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Most Popular Fast Food FixAnne Erickson
The Best & Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026
Human InterestThe Best & Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect