Register To Win: Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show + Christopher Knight

abittle

Register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show, happening February 20–23 at the Park Expo and Conference Center.

Plus, take a seat with Christopher Knight—yes, Peter Brady from The Brady Bunch—and play Brady Bunch trivia with Mel before Christopher Knight takes the stage for your chance to win a set of Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs with Cushions (Set of 2) from the Christopher Knight Home collection.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 2/1/26 and 11:59 PM ET on 2/15/26 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 2/16/26, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to the Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show, valued at approximately $32. Prize provided courtesy of the Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.

