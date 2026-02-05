ContestsEvents
Backstreet Boys Join T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial Airing Sunday

T-Mobile will air a 60-second ad with the Backstreet Boys during the second quarter of Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. The wireless provider released teasers on social media showing the…

Sheena Suhr
(L-R) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys perform at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

T-Mobile will air a 60-second ad with the Backstreet Boys during the second quarter of Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. The wireless provider released teasers on social media showing the band preparing for the spot.

A 30-second teaser shows Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson practicing vocal exercises in pink and white costumes. Carter runs through the tongue-twister "Power pack perk on terrific T-Mobile Tuesday" while AJ McLean tries "Switching swiftly to save smarter." Brian Littrell shouts "Man, we're so back!" The clip ends.

Director Steve Pink shot the ad over one weekend in late January. He's known for Hot Tub Time Machine. Andrew Panay of Panay Films created and produced it. Panay watched the band perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas last summer and realized they matched what the campaign needed.

Panay Films has partnered with the carrier for eight years. Past work includes spots with Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, plus content promoting the Starlink partnership.

This marks the 13th straight Super Bowl appearance for the company. Back in 2019, the brand ran ads during every quarter of Super Bowl LIII.

The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

Other musicians appearing in Super Bowl commercials this year include Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and KATSEYE. The group was announced as a headliner for BottleRock Napa Valley 2026.

More content from the campaign will appear across T-Mobile's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts before and after the game. You can watch the full teaser below.

