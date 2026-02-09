Who Could Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime in 2027? Latest Predictions

It may only be a day after Bad Bunny took the stage at Super Bowl LX, but people are already talking about next year. Bad Bunny brought Puerto Rico to the mainstage, and now bettors are already placing odds for next year. But who has a chance to take the stage?

With the half-time show generating over 100 million views every year, we're always wondering who can handle the pressure. Who is an iconic performer that could rock out on the big stage at the biggest game of the year? The 2027 Super Bowl game is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is happening on Valentine's Day next year, so we're wondering who will bring some love to the big stage.

Right now, bettors are putting their money on Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift as potential halftime show performers. According to various publications, these are the leading ladies for the 2027 game.

Others on the list of potential halftime show performers include Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Drake. Is there anyone on the list that you would love to see grace the big stage next year?

The NFL works alongside Roc Nation on the selection process for the performer. Announcements are generally made by the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music early on in the season.