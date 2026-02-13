ContestsEvents
Register To Win: Mozart 360 Presented By The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Sponsored By: The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra K104.7 is hooking you up with a pair of tickets to experience Mozart 360, presented by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, happening Friday, February 20th…

Mozart 360 Presented By The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
K104.7 is hooking you up with a pair of tickets to experience Mozart 360, presented by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, happening Friday, February 20th at 7:30 PM inside the stunning Booth Playhouse.

This isn’t your traditional classical concert...Mozart 360 surrounds you with immersive sound and visuals for a bold, cinematic spin on Mozart’s greatest works. Perfect for date night, friend night, or just treating yourself to something different.

Register below for your chance to win and let K104.7 send you to a next-level musical experience.

Good luck! 🎼✨

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the Mozart 360 Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 2/16/26 and 11:59 PM ET on 2/19/26 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 2/20/26, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to Mozart 360 presented by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra on Friday, February 20th at 7:30 PM at the Booth Playhouse, valued at approximately $70. Prize provided courtesy of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.

