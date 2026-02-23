Register To Win: A Tribute to ABBA presented by the Charlotte Symphony
K104.7 is giving you the chance to win tickets to The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA presented by the Charlotte Symphony!
Sing along to all the classics...Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, and more...performed live with full symphonic power at the Knight Theater on Saturday, February 28th at 7:30 PM.
We’re hooking somebody up with a pair of tickets.
If you know every word…this one’s for you. 💃🕺
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 2/23/26 and 11:59 PM ET on 2/25/26 by visiting K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 2/26/26, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to the Saturday, February 28 performance at 7:30 PM at the Knight Theater. Tickets have a face value of $86 each, for a total prize value of $172 (before taxes and fees). Prize provided courtesy of the Charlotte Symphony. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.