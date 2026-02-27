AMC Theaters to ‘Reserve Best Seats’ for Premiere Members

Heading to the movies anytime soon? Well, if you are going to an AMC Theater, then you may want to pay close attention. AMC Theaters is offering a new perk to its loyalty members, part of the A-List or Stubs Premiere membership. Rewards members will get priority access to the 'best seats' in the house.

The company announced that the program is expected to launch later this year. This is the second time the company has attempted an adjusted alternative to seats. Years ago, the company tested 'Sightline at AMC', which led to ticket prices based on seat location in the theater.

“Later this year, AMC will introduce preferred premier seating, where we will block and reserve the best seats in the house in our theaters to be accessed first only by our A-List and our Stubs Premiere members — that’s the two VIP tiers within our Stubs program — at no added charge at AMC,” said the company’s chairman Adam Aron on Tuesday’s earnings call.. “We will assure the best seats in our auditoriums are held, at first anyway, for our best customers.”

The company is yet to release details on exactly what the new program will mean. Seating preferences can vary, but there is no definitive plan yet for which seats would be considered the "best." No further details on whether premier members will have to pay for these reserved seats or not.

“We think it will be a considerable consumer benefit that our most frequent guests will notice and greatly appreciate, further cementing their brand loyalty to AMC,” Aron added.