Basketball Mayhem 2026

Build Your Bracket for a Shot at $1,000,000!

Think you know college basketball? Prove it.

The perfect college men’s basketball championship playoffs bracket could win $1,000,000 💰

Fill out your bracket, lock in your picks, and follow every game for your chance to turn your predictions into a MILLION.

🎯 HOW TO PLAY

It’s simple:

Sign Up – Create your free account

– Create your free account Build Your Bracket – Pick the winners for every game

– Pick the winners for every game Lock It In – Submit before the first game tips off

– Submit before the first game tips off Follow Along – Track your score and leaderboard ranking throughout the tournament

👉 Get every pick right… and you could win $1,000,000.

💰 THE GRAND PRIZE

One verified player who correctly predicts every game in the tournament could win: $1,000,000

No perfect bracket? No grand prize.

(Yeah… it’s that serious 😮‍🔥)

Pre-Registration Begins: February 17, 2026

February 17, 2026 Bracket Picks Open: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Entry Deadline: Before the first game tips off on March 19, 2026

Before the first game tips off on March 19, 2026 Tournament Dates: March 19 – April 6, 2026

⏰ Don’t wait… once games start, your bracket is LOCKED.

📊 HOW SCORING WORKS

Earn points for every correct pick:

Round 1 – 1 point

Round 2 – 2 points

Round 3 – 4 points

Round 4 – 8 points

Round 5 – 16 points

Championship – 32 points

The deeper your picks go… the bigger your score.

🧠 WHY PLAY?

🏀 Bragging rights all tournament long

📊 Track your rank daily

📲 Share your bracket with friends

🔥 Compete against listeners and fans

This isn’t just a bracket… it’s Basketball Mayhem.

🚨 IMPORTANT INFO

No purchase necessary

Open to legal U.S. residents 21+

Limit one entry per person

All picks must be submitted before the first game begins

Void where prohibited

🔥 READY TO PLAY?