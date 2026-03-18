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Basketball Mayhem 2026

Build Your Bracket for a Shot at $1,000,000! Think you know college basketball? Prove it. The perfect college men’s basketball championship playoffs bracket could win $1,000,000 💰 Fill out your…

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Basketball Mayhem 2026
Basketball Mayhem 2026

Build Your Bracket for a Shot at $1,000,000!

Think you know college basketball? Prove it.

The perfect college men’s basketball championship playoffs bracket could win $1,000,000 💰

Fill out your bracket, lock in your picks, and follow every game for your chance to turn your predictions into a MILLION.

🎯 HOW TO PLAY

It’s simple:

  • Sign Up – Create your free account
  • Build Your Bracket – Pick the winners for every game
  • Lock It In – Submit before the first game tips off
  • Follow Along – Track your score and leaderboard ranking throughout the tournament

👉 Get every pick right… and you could win $1,000,000.

💰 THE GRAND PRIZE

One verified player who correctly predicts every game in the tournament could win: $1,000,000

No perfect bracket? No grand prize.

(Yeah… it’s that serious 😮‍🔥)

📅 IMPORTANT DATES

  • Pre-Registration Begins: February 17, 2026
  • Bracket Picks Open: March 15, 2026
  • Entry Deadline: Before the first game tips off on March 19, 2026
  • Tournament Dates: March 19 – April 6, 2026

⏰ Don’t wait… once games start, your bracket is LOCKED.

📊 HOW SCORING WORKS

Earn points for every correct pick:

  • Round 1 – 1 point
  • Round 2 – 2 points
  • Round 3 – 4 points
  • Round 4 – 8 points
  • Round 5 – 16 points
  • Championship – 32 points

The deeper your picks go… the bigger your score.

🧠 WHY PLAY?

  • 🏀 Bragging rights all tournament long
  • 📊 Track your rank daily
  • 📲 Share your bracket with friends
  • 🔥 Compete against listeners and fans

This isn’t just a bracket… it’s Basketball Mayhem.

🚨 IMPORTANT INFO

  • No purchase necessary
  • Open to legal U.S. residents 21+
  • Limit one entry per person
  • All picks must be submitted before the first game begins
  • Void where prohibited

🔥 READY TO PLAY?

One bracket. One shot. One million.

Mayhem 26 Rules PDF
CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
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