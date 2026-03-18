Basketball Mayhem 2026
Build Your Bracket for a Shot at $1,000,000! Think you know college basketball? Prove it. The perfect college men’s basketball championship playoffs bracket could win $1,000,000 💰 Fill out your…
Build Your Bracket for a Shot at $1,000,000!
Think you know college basketball? Prove it.
The perfect college men’s basketball championship playoffs bracket could win $1,000,000 💰
Fill out your bracket, lock in your picks, and follow every game for your chance to turn your predictions into a MILLION.
🎯 HOW TO PLAY
It’s simple:
- Sign Up – Create your free account
- Build Your Bracket – Pick the winners for every game
- Lock It In – Submit before the first game tips off
- Follow Along – Track your score and leaderboard ranking throughout the tournament
👉 Get every pick right… and you could win $1,000,000.
💰 THE GRAND PRIZE
One verified player who correctly predicts every game in the tournament could win: $1,000,000
No perfect bracket? No grand prize.
(Yeah… it’s that serious 😮🔥)
📅 IMPORTANT DATES
- Pre-Registration Begins: February 17, 2026
- Bracket Picks Open: March 15, 2026
- Entry Deadline: Before the first game tips off on March 19, 2026
- Tournament Dates: March 19 – April 6, 2026
⏰ Don’t wait… once games start, your bracket is LOCKED.
📊 HOW SCORING WORKS
Earn points for every correct pick:
- Round 1 – 1 point
- Round 2 – 2 points
- Round 3 – 4 points
- Round 4 – 8 points
- Round 5 – 16 points
- Championship – 32 points
The deeper your picks go… the bigger your score.
🧠 WHY PLAY?
- 🏀 Bragging rights all tournament long
- 📊 Track your rank daily
- 📲 Share your bracket with friends
- 🔥 Compete against listeners and fans
This isn’t just a bracket… it’s Basketball Mayhem.
🚨 IMPORTANT INFO
- No purchase necessary
- Open to legal U.S. residents 21+
- Limit one entry per person
- All picks must be submitted before the first game begins
- Void where prohibited
🔥 READY TO PLAY?
One bracket. One shot. One million.