Register To Win: 2026 Charlotte AutoFair
Sponsored By: Charlotte Motor Speedway Start your engines, Charlotte! 🚗✨ The 2026 Charlotte AutoFair takes over Charlotte Motor Speedway April 9th through April 11th with three days of automotive excitement…
Sponsored By: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Start your engines, Charlotte! 🚗✨
The 2026 Charlotte AutoFair takes over Charlotte Motor Speedway April 9th through April 11th with three days of automotive excitement for the whole family.
Explore 50+ car clubs, rare and specialty vehicles, vendor displays, and one of the region’s largest automotive flea markets...all in one place.
🎟️ Enter below for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Charlotte AutoFair, courtesy of K104.7!
Don’t miss one of Charlotte’s biggest spring events. 🏁
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Charlotte AutoFair” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on March 23, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on April 3, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around April 6, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway, April 9–11, 2026, valued at approximately $48. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.