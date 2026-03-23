Register To Win: 2026 Charlotte AutoFair

Sponsored By: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Start your engines, Charlotte! 🚗✨

The 2026 Charlotte AutoFair takes over Charlotte Motor Speedway April 9th through April 11th with three days of automotive excitement for the whole family.

Explore 50+ car clubs, rare and specialty vehicles, vendor displays, and one of the region’s largest automotive flea markets...all in one place.

🎟️ Enter below for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Charlotte AutoFair, courtesy of K104.7!

Don’t miss one of Charlotte’s biggest spring events. 🏁

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.